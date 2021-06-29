Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives Hold Rating from Tudor Pickering

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Tudor Pickering in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.67% from the stock’s previous close.

MEOH has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James set a $50.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Methanex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.77.

NASDAQ:MEOH traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.14. 151,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,452. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Methanex by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 32,983 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at about $412,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Methanex by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 20,534 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,005,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

