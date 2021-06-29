Membrana Price Reaches $0.0007 (MBN)

Membrana (CURRENCY:MBN) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Membrana coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Membrana has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Membrana has a total market cap of $275,217.00 and approximately $72,277.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00054809 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00019873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.23 or 0.00671001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00038940 BTC.

Membrana Profile

MBN is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 591,972,914 coins and its circulating supply is 384,375,786 coins. Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io . The official message board for Membrana is medium.com/@membrana . The official website for Membrana is membrana.io

