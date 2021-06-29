Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $109,645.61 and $1.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.09 or 0.00403007 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00010975 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

