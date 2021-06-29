Fountain Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,903.00 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 29th. Fountain has a market cap of $942,317.09 and $10,903.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fountain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fountain has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00054809 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00019873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.23 or 0.00671001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00038940 BTC.

About Fountain

Fountain (FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Buying and Selling Fountain

