Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HKXCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HSBC raised Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.74. 35,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,354. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 12-month low of $42.26 and a 12-month high of $74.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.25.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

