Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Will Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will post $1.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year earnings of $6.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $6.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

CFR traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $111.51. 272,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,888. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.21%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,857,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,067,000 after purchasing an additional 387,700 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 301.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 103,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 77,681 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,636,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,716,000 after purchasing an additional 63,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

