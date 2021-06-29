Brokerages Expect Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to Announce $1.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) will report earnings per share of $1.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.30. Allegion posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegion will report full year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allegion.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

NYSE:ALLE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.19. 395,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,194. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion has a 1 year low of $94.01 and a 1 year high of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,059.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $264,473.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,573.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,421 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegion (ALLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.