$0.93 EPS Expected for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.94. Jack Henry & Associates posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 774.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,020 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 224,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 448,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,092,000 after purchasing an additional 448,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 899,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,332,000 after purchasing an additional 270,467 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth about $33,072,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,925,000 after buying an additional 197,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.52. The stock had a trading volume of 269,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $200.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.31. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.67%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Article: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.