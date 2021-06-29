Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.35 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will announce $5.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aflac’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.38 billion and the lowest is $5.32 billion. Aflac reported sales of $5.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year sales of $21.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.20 billion to $22.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $21.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.55 billion to $22.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aflac.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.69.

AFL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.55. 2,765,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,519,323. Aflac has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.16. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,430 shares of company stock valued at $133,327. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aflac by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 118,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,987,000 after purchasing an additional 20,495 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,091,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,476,000 after purchasing an additional 685,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aflac (AFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.