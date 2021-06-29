Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.46% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CSSE. Northland Securities raised their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley started coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

NASDAQ:CSSE traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,523. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.47 million, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.63. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $47.72.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 47.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $1,602,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director L Amy Newmark sold 1,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $43,544.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at $159,844.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,589 shares of company stock worth $2,174,518. 63.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,588,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,670,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,260,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

