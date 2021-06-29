Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.25 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE:CHS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.28. 2,501,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,402. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.49. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.54.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 18,745.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,045,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,770,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,730 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at $4,426,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at $1,485,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,953,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 824,305 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

