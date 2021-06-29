Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $0.95. Lululemon Athletica posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $8.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.39.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $2.87 on Tuesday, reaching $366.66. The company had a trading volume of 647,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.02. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $399.90.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,372,000. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

