Energi (NRG) Market Cap Tops $67.03 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. In the last week, Energi has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market cap of $67.03 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $1.58 or 0.00004357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00033066 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.79 or 0.00238779 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00036188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005851 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00011107 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 42,322,871 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

