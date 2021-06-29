APIX Price Tops $0.0298 (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One APIX coin can now be bought for about $0.0298 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, APIX has traded up 70.3% against the US dollar. APIX has a total market cap of $3.60 million and $6.49 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00055094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00019787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $244.22 or 0.00671924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00038798 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX (APIX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

