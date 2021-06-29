The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Boosted by Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 2.7% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $9,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.65.

Shares of HD traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $317.15. 194,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,400,520. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.34 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.96. The stock has a market cap of $337.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

