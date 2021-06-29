Brokerages Expect Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) will announce $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 177.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cango will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($2.32). The business had revenue of $171.52 million during the quarter. Cango had a net margin of 105.99% and a return on equity of 45.68%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cango from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CANG. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cango by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Cango in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cango in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cango in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CANG stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,956. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $795.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72. Cango has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $19.60.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

