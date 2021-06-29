Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to Announce $1.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.14. Maximus reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maximus will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.71 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. Maximus’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMS. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday.

MMS traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.14. The company had a trading volume of 21,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,463. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Maximus has a 12-month low of $64.30 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $993,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $931,266.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,752,161.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,200. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMS. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the first quarter valued at $86,315,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,330,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,178,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,213,000 after buying an additional 608,298 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Maximus by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,691,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,958,000 after buying an additional 510,610 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 722.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,107 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,961,000 after buying an additional 236,376 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

