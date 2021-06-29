First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Analysts expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to announce $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the lowest is $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank posted sales of $918.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year sales of $4.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $185.80. 25,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,895. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $100.38 and a 52-week high of $197.38. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 15.15%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

