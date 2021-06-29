Zacks: Analysts Expect Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.20). Monopar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.79). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Monopar Therapeutics.
Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNPR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monopar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Monopar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monopar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.54% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:MNPR traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $6.21. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.11. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $17.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.74.
Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.
