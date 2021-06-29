Zacks: Analysts Expect Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.20). Monopar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.79). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Monopar Therapeutics.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNPR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monopar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Monopar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monopar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNPR traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $6.21. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.11. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $17.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.74.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

