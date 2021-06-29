$575.16 Million in Sales Expected for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will report sales of $575.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $557.26 million and the highest is $599.12 million. AdaptHealth posted sales of $232.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 147.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year sales of $2.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities started coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 154.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,595,000 after buying an additional 3,049,727 shares during the last quarter. SV Health Investors LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at about $107,033,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,705,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in AdaptHealth by 21,049.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 756,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,818,000 after purchasing an additional 753,155 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,625,000 after buying an additional 734,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHCO stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,774. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -54.67, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.19.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

