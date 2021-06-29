Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.85

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

Eli Lilly and has increased its dividend payment by 42.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.32. 78,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,011,473. The company has a market capitalization of $219.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.24. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $239.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.47.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total value of $3,063,403.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,400,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,983,689,479.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,158 shares of company stock worth $81,195,348 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

