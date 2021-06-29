Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.12. Autodesk posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $8.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Autodesk.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.86.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk stock traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.81. The company had a trading volume of 81,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,859. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $215.83 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.29.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autodesk (ADSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.