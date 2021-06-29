Injective Protocol (INJ) Price Up 23% This Week

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.07 or 0.00019440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $184.05 million and $30.72 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded up 23% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00055094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00019787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.22 or 0.00671924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00038798 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol (INJ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,047,719 coins. Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Injective Protocol Coin Trading

