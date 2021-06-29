CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 7,277 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,772 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.2% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $290,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $8.61 on Tuesday, reaching $3,435.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,874. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,318.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,630.08 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.