Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Has $331,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,106,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,797.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $8.61 on Tuesday, hitting $3,435.28. 75,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,576,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,630.08 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,318.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

