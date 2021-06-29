Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Opsens from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Opsens from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Opsens alerts:

Shares of OPSSF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.91. 7,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,595. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67. Opsens has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.03.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

Featured Article: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.