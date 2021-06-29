Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cadence BanCorporation is a regional bank holding company. It provides corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses and consumers banking and financial solutions. The company’s services and products include commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, commercial real estate, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, business and personal insurance, consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans and credit cards. Cadence BanCorporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of CADE stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $20.81. 31,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,731. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cadence Bancorporation has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $23.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.87.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $873,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 352,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,097,744.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro bought 6,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $130,582.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,867. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $69,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Bancorporation (CADE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.