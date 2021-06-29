$56.10 Million in Sales Expected for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to announce $56.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.37 million to $61.76 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported sales of $9.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 478.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $258.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $230.21 million to $282.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $558.88 million, with estimates ranging from $442.76 million to $635.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.39) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHVN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,578,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,272,000 after buying an additional 247,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,608,000 after purchasing an additional 258,603 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,564,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,306,000 after purchasing an additional 22,348 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,556,000 after purchasing an additional 251,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,145,000 after purchasing an additional 375,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

BHVN stock traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $97.72. The company had a trading volume of 27,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,236. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $57.66 and a 1 year high of $106.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.01.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

