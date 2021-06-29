Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.90 Million

Analysts expect Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) to announce sales of $17.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.80 million and the highest is $18.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full year sales of $84.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.70 million to $85.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $183.85 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $242.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Velodyne Lidar.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum cut Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.22.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $4,340,619.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,993,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Michael Jellen sold 2,127,882 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $21,768,232.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,635,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,731,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,499,266 shares of company stock worth $55,685,384. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLDR stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 114,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,780,915. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.94. Velodyne Lidar has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.45.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Velodyne Lidar (VLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.