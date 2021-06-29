$0.33 EPS Expected for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.29. LivaNova reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 320%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIVN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

In other LivaNova news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,387,000 after buying an additional 183,016 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,022,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,593,000 after buying an additional 65,990 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,237,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,152,000 after buying an additional 508,894 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter valued at about $102,715,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,359,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,017,000 after buying an additional 137,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

LIVN traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.36. 9,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.96. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $90.25.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

