Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub Buys 5,000 Shares

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,068.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lawrence E. Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $79,550.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $76,550.00.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.54. 17,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,302. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 28,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 152,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 43.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

