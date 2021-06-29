The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Brink?s Company is the global leader in total cash management, secure route-based logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Their customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Their global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. “

Get The Brink's alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of The Brink’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of The Brink’s stock traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $76.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,422. The Brink’s has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $84.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.98 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.18.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The company had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Brink’s will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other The Brink’s news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $749,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The Brink’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,633,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in The Brink’s by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in The Brink’s by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in The Brink’s by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in The Brink’s by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 132,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Brink’s (BCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.