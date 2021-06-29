Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.75.

POFCY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,012. Petrofac has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $567.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90.

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

