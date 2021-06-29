Glencore’s (GLNCY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLNCY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Glencore from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

GLNCY stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.53. 194,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,964. Glencore has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

