Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives “Sell” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

OTCMKTS ANFGF traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.63. The company had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294. Antofagasta has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $27.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.40.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

