Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives “Sell” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.00.
OTCMKTS ANFGF traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.63. The company had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294. Antofagasta has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $27.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.40.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
