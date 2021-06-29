Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

SHLS has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.08.

SHLS traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.25. The company had a trading volume of 71,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.47. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $44.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.02.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,317,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,280,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,126,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,375,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,817,000. 51.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

