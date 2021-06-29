Marietta Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 342,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,934,000 after purchasing an additional 182,626 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Chevron by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 558,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,206,000 after purchasing an additional 111,993 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $728,000. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 22,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $103.97. 257,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,644,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.77.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

