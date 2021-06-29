Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 140.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,737 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.05. 342,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,644,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.