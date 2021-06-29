Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,513 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 342,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,934,000 after buying an additional 182,626 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 558,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,206,000 after buying an additional 111,993 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $728,000. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 22,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $104.29. 224,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,644,350. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.08. The company has a market capitalization of $201.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.77.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

