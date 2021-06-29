Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 82 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 6.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,642,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 219.9% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Alphabet by 26.4% during the first quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,769,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $20,686,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,879,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $20.68 on Tuesday, reaching $2,515.71. The company had a trading volume of 31,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,429. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,409.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,347.01 and a 52-week high of $2,555.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $5,434,020.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $4,305.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,317 shares of company stock worth $163,436,616 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,519.32.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

