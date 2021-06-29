Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.31). Sol-Gel Technologies posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 56.28% and a negative net margin of 273.92%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLGL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sol-Gel Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. 28.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sol-Gel Technologies stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.52. 628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,871. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16. Sol-Gel Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $16.69. The firm has a market cap of $255.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

