Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $591.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will report $591.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $626.20 million and the lowest is $546.20 million. Liberty Oilfield Services posted sales of $88.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 569.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 14.49%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LBRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

In related news, VP R Sean Elliott sold 4,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 167,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,792. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $169,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,844,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,522,592.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,553,096 shares of company stock valued at $190,439,144 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LBRT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,209. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

