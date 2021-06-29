Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.83

Spartan Delta Corp. (CVE:SDE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.83 and last traded at C$5.76, with a volume of 228728 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.51.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.83.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$62.36 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Spartan Delta Company Profile (CVE:SDE)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

