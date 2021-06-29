SparksPay (SPK) Trading Up 66.8% Over Last Week

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 59.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $43,801.79 and approximately $14.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SparksPay has traded up 66.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000079 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000090 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,168,255 coins and its circulating supply is 10,064,675 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

