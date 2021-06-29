Analysts Anticipate Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) will announce ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is ($0.74). Deckers Outdoor also posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year earnings of $14.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.72 to $15.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $17.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.00 to $17.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.53.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,182 shares in the company, valued at $9,429,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $383.35. 11,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,331. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $336.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $184.21 and a 1 year high of $384.63.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

