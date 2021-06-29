Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

RDS-A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

OTCMKTS RDS-A traded down $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $40.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,031,438 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.68.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.