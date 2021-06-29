ChatCoin (CHAT) Hits Market Cap of $1.97 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 29th. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.97 million and $120,215.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,313.77 or 0.99909392 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00032694 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007827 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00054940 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000901 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000462 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CHATUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.