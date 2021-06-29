Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties One Day Trading Volume Hits $591.00 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for about $3.13 or 0.00008624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $205,668.50 and approximately $591.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00045668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00157006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.57 or 0.00166639 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,292.43 or 0.99850683 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002886 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

