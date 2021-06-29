Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC) Director Purchases C$123,525.60 in Stock

Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC) (NASDAQ:NVCN) Director Doug Janzen purchased 100,000 shares of Neovasc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.24 per share, with a total value of C$123,525.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$284,668.45.

Doug Janzen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Doug Janzen purchased 48,398 shares of Neovasc stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.15 per share, with a total value of C$55,580.26.

Shares of NVC stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.78. 46,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,876. Neovasc Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.49 and a 1-year high of C$6.07.

Neovasc (TSE:NVC) (NASDAQ:NVCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.76 million.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

