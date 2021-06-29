Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.63 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 79.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.65.

Shares of HD traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $317.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400,520. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.34 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $337.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $317.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

